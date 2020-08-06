Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Massive Baby Bump In Skintight Shirt And Sweatpants

Joy-Anna Duggar's fans couldn't believe how far her bump stuck out.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth showed off her casual maternity style for her latest pregnancy update. On Wednesday, the Counting On star shared an Instagram post expressing her excitement over her rapidly approaching due date, and she also gave her fans a peek at her burgeoning baby bump.

Joy-Anna, 22, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, 26, are expecting their daughter to arrive sometime this month, so the the photo that Joy-Anna shared on her account might be the last pregnancy pic that fans get to see before she gives birth.

The mother of one was clad in a heather gray T-shirt with a scooped neckline. The form-fitting garment was stretched out far to accommodate her pregnant belly. She teamed the top with a pair of baggy black sweatpants and mint green socks.

Joy-Anna’s dark blond hair was slightly wavy, and she had her long locks pushed over one shoulder. She stood in front of a full-length mirror to snap a selfie with her phone. As she flashed a big smile at the camera, she posed with her free hand on her back.

The stay-at-home mom’s Instagram followers had a lot to say about the appearance of her bump, with many of them commenting on its size, shape, and position on her body. A few fans also predicted that Joy-Anna’s daughter won’t wait two more weeks for her due date to arrive before making her big debut.

“Tooo cute!!! It looks like she has a basketball!!! I am so happy for you and your family!!! You are almost there!!!” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Liiiiies that looks like a beach ball hidden under your shirt!!!” another fan wrote.

“A couple of weeks!?! Your tummy looks so low like it’s any day now!! Praying for a safe delivery for you and baby!!” a third person remarked.

“I can’t believe how cute your belly is. It is straight out! Love it! Enjoy your little family of 3 while it lasts!” a fourth commenter advised.

Joy-Anna’s post also included a photo of her first child, 2-year-old Gideon, looking like an excited older brother. The tot was rocking an adorable pair of pajamas with a camping theme. The garment’s print included depictions of bears, trees, and tents.

The final image in the slideshow was a shot of Joy-Anna and Austin posing together in front of a pond. The couple was expressing their happiness about their growing family by flashing their pearly whites at the camera.

Joy-Anna admitted that she’s struggling with the wait to meet her daughter. However, she’s been keeping herself preoccupied by making all the necessary preparations for her arrival. As reported by The Inquisitr, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared a YouTube video of herself and two of her older sisters, Jana and Jessa, decorating her new nursery.