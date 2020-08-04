Michelle Obama Shares Heartfelt Post To Celebrate Barack’s Birthday

The former first lady shared an adorable throwback photo for her husband's 59th birthday

Michelle Obama shared a sweet birthday message and photo today for her husband, Barack Obama, to celebrate the former president’s 59th birthday. The photo featured the couple along with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, posing on a beach. In the caption, Michelle described Barack as her favorite guy.

In the photo, the family was standing on a rocky cliff beside the water, with the couple’s youngest daughter being held in the arms of her father. The Obamas were dressed casually, with Barack sporting a gray polo shirt and khakis and his wife wearing a floral-design tank top. Michelle was also wearing both a watch and a necklace while holding what appears to be a water bottle, with the logo being buffed out after the fact.

The image appeared to be somewhat dated, perhaps taken even before Barack was officially sworn in as 44th president in 2009. Along with their parents, the two children, now 22 and 19 years old, were notably younger. Barack’s head was free of any of the gray hairs which began to sprout up toward the end of his presidency.

The photo message was loved by her followers, which includes 40.8 million on Instagram and 16.3 million on Twitter.

“Thank GOD for this man’s birth,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only president to mention! Stay safe and enjoy your moments,” commented another follower.

A Twitter follower described the Obamas as the greatest first family in U.S. history while sharing a photo collage of the president’s eight years in office.

Barack recently appeared in the public eye when he gave a passionate eulogy at the funeral of civil rights leader and Georgia House Rep. John Lewis last week in Atlanta. The former commander-in-chief said Lewis “didn’t sit out any fight” in his stirring tribute.