Jinger Duggar Shares Pregnancy Tips & Tricks In Instagram Update

The 'Counting On' star is currently 24 weeks along with her second child.

Jinger Duggar shared tips and tricks in a new Instagram update where she let her followers in on what has kept her happy and healthy throughout her second pregnancy. She is a mother to one daughter with husband Jeremy Vuolo, Felicity. Jinger is currently 24 weeks along and has found different ways to keep her energy up as the mother of an active toddler and a woman entering her third trimester.

In a new photo, Jinger was seen drinking a glass of water with what appeared to be a citrus slice floating within it. Her blond, highlighted hair was worn curly and fell over her right shoulder. The Counting On star wore a lovely green dress that had a white print on it. The neckline of the garment had a v-shape, with sleeves ending at her elbow.

The photo appeared to have been shot from behind a green plant, as its leaves were blurred in the foreground of the shot.

In the caption of the post, Jinger explained that she has taken time this pregnancy to enjoy whatever spare moments she can grab for herself throughout the day. Some of her goals included making time for private bible reading or prayer, working out, and as seen in the image, drinking a lot of water. Jinger noted that she knows there are many times she will not achieve all her daily goals, but she revealed that she will try to make them a reality as much as she can.

Jinger and Jeremy are currently living in Los Angeles, California as Jeremy attends the Master’s Seminary to further his career as a pastor. They are thousands of miles away from family and friends, and Jinger — who has always had her extended Duggar clan by her side while growing up in Arkansas — has had to adjust to a new normal as she raises her children without any assistance.

Fans of the reality television star shared their feelings regarding Jinger’s thoughts about carving out moments for herself to reflect, stay healthy and enjoy these last few months before her second daughter is born.

“And don’t beat yourself up if you don’t meet those goals. Tomorrow is another day,” said one follower.

“Even 15 minutes of peaceful reflection sets my entire day off to a much better start. It gets harder with each baby we add, but is such a great priority!!” commented a second fan.

“So happy for you! Congratulations and sending prayers for a wonderful pregnancy,” shared a third Instagram user.