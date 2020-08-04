‘One Piece’ Episode 935 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Demonstrates Ability To Predict The Future Against Gifters

One Piece Episode 935, which is titled “Zoro, Stunned! The Shocking Identity of the Mysterious Woman!,” featured the continuation of the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon where Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy was forced to participate. Despite being completely outnumbered, Luffy has easily defeated every enemy that he faced by using his powerful Haki. In the latest episode of One Piece, he was shown demonstrating his ability to predict the future against two Gifters – Alpacaman and Madilloman.

As the Sumo Inferno Tournament continues, the opponents that Luffy face get tougher. From ordinary soldiers who used various weapons, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague started sending his subordinates who ate SMILE devil fruit. After Bearman got beaten, Queen summoned Alpacaman and Madilloman. Alpacaman is a Gifter who ate an Alpaca SMILE devil fruit, while Madilloman consumed an Armadillo SMILE devil fruit.

Both of them looked formidable and were using incredible techniques, but none of their attacks seemed to work against Luffy and his tag team partner, Old Man Hyo. The old prisoner doesn’t possess a strong Observation Haki, but he was able to dodge every attack with the help of Luffy. With his ability to predict the future, Luffy only needed to tell his friend which direction he should go to prevent him from being hit by the enemies’ attacks.

While they were fighting the Gifters, Old Man Hyo started to notice that Luffy was up to something. He couldn’t help himself but ask Luffy what’s on his mind. Luffy revealed that using their opponents as his training partners, he’s aiming to improve his Color of Arms, also known as Armament Haki. It is a form of Haki that allows the user to use their own spiritual energy to create, in essence, an invisible armor around themself, providing incredible offensive and defensive capabilities. By having a stronger Armament Haki, he believes that he would be able to break Emperor Kaido’s tough scales.

Aside from the ongoing Sumo Inferno Tournament, One Piece Episode 935 also revealed the situation of the subordinates of Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin were shown locked in the Rasetsu Town Prisoner’s Quarters, together with the samurai with reverse crescent moon tattoo in their ankles. They were all worried that their friends might think that they were the ones who leaked the information about their plan to raid Onigashima on the day of the Fire Festival.