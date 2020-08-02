‘No Time To Die’ Executives Want Ana de Armas To Attend The Premiere Without Ben Affleck A Source Claims

Ana de Armas may be at her next red carpet event solo. The star of the upcoming James Bond movie’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, is reportedly not wanted at the premiere, according to The Sun. Insiders claim that those involved with the production have concerns that the relationship between the actor and actress will overshadow the film’s stars.

De Armas will play Paloma in No Time To Die, which will be released on November 20. The premiere has been pushed back several times due to the current pandemic, and executives are eager for everything to go well.

“This film premiere has been a long time coming, and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film,” an outlet source revealed.

The insider went on to claim that executives have concerns that the romance between de Armas and Affleck could be a distraction. The two met on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, in which they star as a married couple that has fallen out of love. They became an item in March, and de Armas made it Instagram official a month later when she posted pictures of them celebrating her birthday.

“It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben’s mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event,” the insider claimed.

The couple is often photographed when they are out and about in Los Angeles. They have been quarantined together since March and often take walks where they engage in public displays of affection that are caught by the paparazzi. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two were recently spotted sharing a passionate kiss while walking the actress’s dog. Insiders claim that executives were concerned about the premiere.

“A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand.”

There has been no word from Affleck regarding his attendance, although, in a recent Us Weekly report, a source claimed that the actor is very accommodating of his new love.

“Ben is so sweet to Ana and does everything he can to make her happy.”

No Time To Die is the 25th motion picture in the Bond franchise and Craig’s fifth time playing the main character. This installment stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and de Armas. The plot involves Bond coming out of retirement in Jamacia to rescue a kidnapped scientist.