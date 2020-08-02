‘Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Iaconetti Shows Off Her Figure In A Teeny Pink Bikini

'Bachelor' alum Ashley Iaconetti stunned in a pink bikini in her latest post.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti took to Instagram on Saturday, August 1 to share a stunning photo of herself rocking a light pink bikini while sipping some frosé. The 32-year-old former reality television star looked extra relaxed as she lounged by the pool while soaking up the sun.

Iaconetti showed off a strapless bikini top with interlacing straps in the middle. She wore some matching low waisted bottoms that exposed her extra toned stomach. She finished off the look with a pair of brown sandals. She wore her dark brown hair pulled up out of her face in a ponytail. She appeared to be wearing some light, natural looking makeup that enhanced her features.

Iaconetti beamed at the camera while holding a half full glass of wine in one hand. A bottle of wine sat beside her on a patio table, just in case she needed a refill. The former reality television star laid back on a lounge chair with a floral pad. Trees, greenery and a rose bush could be seen behind her, completing the picturesque view.

The post was sponsored by the brand Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. In her caption, she encouraged her fans to try out the brand’s rosé and shared her favorite frosé recipe. The recipe’s main ingredient is of course wine, but also includes frozen fruit and ice. She also shared a discount code so her fans could pick up a bottle of their own for a lesser price.

The post racked up over 16,000 likes in less than an hour. Iaconetti, who rose to fame and met her husband Jared Haibon through The Bachelor franchise, boasts a total of 1.1 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous looks as well as to share whether or not they planned to try out the frozen drink. Others asked about where she got her bikini and sandals from.

“Where is the bathing suit from? It’s sooooo cute!” inquired one person.

“Add a shot of vodka to your glass of Frose! I had that a few weeks ago and it’s a game changer!” suggested another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Iaconetti may be done with her time on reality television, but she still frequently discusses what is going on with the franchise members on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast. Her co-host for this podcast is former Bachelor Ben Higgins.