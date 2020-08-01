Savannah LaBrant Welcomes A Son With Husband Cole

The couple have yet to reveal the name of their child.

YouTuber and influencer Savannah LaBrant has welcomed a son with her husband Cole LaBrant. The beautiful blonde took to Instagram on Saturday, August 1 to share a sweet snapshot of herself holding the baby while laying in her hospital bed. The name of the little boy has not yet been revealed, but the couple have simply been referring to him as Baby Z.

Despite clearly having just given birth, Savannah looked just as stunning as ever with perfect makeup and hair. She held the little boy on her chest as she smiled at the camera, exuding happiness and love for her son. The baby was tucked under a blanket and had a tiny hat on his head. He peered up to look at his mother.

This is Savannah’s third child. She has a daughter named Everleigh from a previous relationship as well as a daughter named Posie who she shares with Cole.

In her caption, LaBrant expressed the love she has for her first son, describing the bond she already feels with him. She promised to always protect him. The post racked up over 800,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 6.5 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on the birth of Baby Z.

“You’re the most amazing mom! You’re going to be an amazing mom to this little prince!” one fan wrote.

“Baby Z is going to have the best mama in the world! he’s so lucky! Cant wait to see him grow alongside Ev and Posie!”, another person commented, referring to Savannah’s daughters.

“He’s so tiny and adorable. Can’t wait to see what Baby Z has in store for the Labrant Fam! Love you guys and congrats,” remarked another fan.

“If I’m being completely honest that is the most beautiful newborn I’ve ever seen,” one more person gushed.

Baby Z was born on July 29 at 2:42 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces. On August 1, the couple published a birth vlog capturing the first seconds of the child’s life. The vlog was filmed by Cole himself and even shows him cutting the infant’s cord.

Cole was the first to announce the birth of the child through an Instagram post on July 29. He expressed his amazement of his wife’s strength.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the LaBrant’s are pals with a few reality television stars. In 2019, Savannah congratulated former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham on the birth of their daughter via social media.