Larsa Pippen Appears To Call Out Kanye West Over Abortion Tweets

Kanye West went on a multi-tweet rant on Friday about abortion and black babies and Larsa Pippen wasn’t having it. The reality star and friend of the Kardashian clan posted a tweet in apparent response to Kanye’s message.

“If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say,” she wrote.

The tweet came shortly on the heels of Kanye’s messages, which began with a discussion of his recent tear-filled speech at his first 2020 convention speech, which took place in South Carolina.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” he wrote.

Kanye was referencing a moment in his speech where he told the crowd while tears streamed down his face that he wanted to have his eldest daughter North aborted, but Kim wouldn’t allow it. He has since apologized to Kim for making the news public.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

He followed that up with a link to a story about the founder of Planned Parenthood, who was reportedly associated with the eugenics movement, which championed selective breeding often at the expense of disabled or minority people, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Shortly after, he posted a final message claiming that more than 22.5 million black babies were aborted over the past 50 years.

But the mother of four didn’t seem to be here for the lengthy anti-abortion rant, and many of those who follow her agreed. The post garnered 294 likes and 50 retweets, with many saying that women should have autonomy over their bodies.

Others, however, strongly disagreed, telling Larsa that both people involved in making the child should have the decision about what to do with it.

“That’s fine. But if a mother decides to carry the child to term sans the father’s concurrence/support/involvement, she should be required to raise the child under those same circumstances,” wrote one follower.

A few were confused about the origin of the message and wondered what prompted it.

The 46-year-old was reportedly once close to the entire Kardashian family, but they appear to have recently had a falling out. The fitness wear designer was unfollowed by Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney recently, and unfollowed them in return.

The Kardashian sisters haven’t spoken about the situation, but Pippen has said that she is focused on her family and business and not who is friends with her on social media when asked about the situation.