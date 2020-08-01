‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Posts Cryptic Tweet Using Only The House Emoji In Different Patterns

Julie Chen is at it again. The longtime Big Brother host has shared a new cryptic tweet to her timeline, which was posted around 6:00 p.m. EST on Friday. The tweet has BB fans going wild in the comment section as they speculate what she might mean by the bizarre emoji pattern she shared. The post contains no text at all, just a random grouping of the house symbol from the emoji keyboard.

The tweet contains nine rows of the house emoji, with a certain number of symbols per line. The first row has one, followed by four, one, two, four, two, five, one, and finishing with two. The grouping of these emoji could mean absolutely anything and it didn’t take long for viewers to start speculating what they might mean.

The most obvious guess is that the bizarre message has something to do with the houseguests who have been cast for the second All-Stars season. The roster was originally supposed to be released this past Wednesday but was canceled with no explanation. CBS recently announced the houseguests will be revealed on the premiere date, this upcoming Wednesday.

Julie has hinted at houseguests in the past, but this time around things are way more interesting since the cast is all people the viewers already know.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

One fan guessed this is just part of the cast reveal from Julie, believing each line represents one of the competitors playing this summer. In this theory, the amount of houses represents the number of times a player has participated or appeared in the house before. No one has ever played four or five seasons of Big Brother, so appearances would have to be included, which likely come from hosting competitions.

Some had an issue with the use of the house emoji, saying if Julie was tweeting about the returnees, she would have used the key emoji. The key and Big Brother players have always been synonymous with one another, making the tweeter’s point valid.

???? ???????????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???? ???????? — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) July 31, 2020

A separate suggestion from a commenter said the number of houses could symbolize the place the All-Stars came in during their respective seasons. For instance, if someone came in first and took home the $500,000, they would have only one house symbol. Rumors have suggested there will be more than one former winner on the show, which would match up with the three lines containing single symbols.

If these homes do, in fact, represent some of the returning players, a second post would have to follow shortly. Big Brother general has around 16 players, way more than the nine this post suggests.