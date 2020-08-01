Tyra Banks Has Allegedly Banned Chrissy Teigen From Competing On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

New host Tyra Banks has a list of celebrities that she won't allow to appear on the reality show, according to a recent report.

Tyra Banks allegedly has a list of celebrities that she does not want on Dancing with the Stars, and Chrissy Teigen is one of the names said to be on it. Tyra will be the reality competition’s new host when it returns in the fall, and she’s also going to executive produce the series. According to OK Magazine, a source has claimed that she’s going to exercise this power by keeping stars she has personal grudges against off of the show.

An insider said that there’s bad blood between Tyra and Chrissy stemming from when the two models worked together on the daytime talk show FABLife. When they first signed on for the short-lived series over half a decade ago, the Lip Sync Battle host allegedly failed to invite Tyra to a barbecue that she threw for the cast and crew. The source stated that the cookbook author simply assumed that the America’s Next Top Model star wouldn’t be interested in attending the event, but Tyra was so “livid” when she learned about it that she berated her co-host until she was in tears.

The two women were plagued by rumors that they were feuding during the short period of time that FABLife was on the air. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Tyra left the show after just two months in 2015. She explained that she was leaving to focus on her growing cosmetics company, and Chrissy shot down rumors that she played a role in Tyra’s exit by pointing out that the older model was technically her boss, so she would be the one to go if they were actually “fighting as hard” as reports at the time suggested.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The OK source claimed that the younger model, who is married to singer John Legend, “is now a big star and would never want to appear on Dancing With The Stars” anyway, but she’s not the only one who is reportedly on Tyra’s list of banned celebrities. The insider dished that two of her other past co-hosts, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell and ANTM creative director Jay Manuel, also have no chance of receiving an invite to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. According to Us Weekly, Jay recently revealed that Tyra refused to speak to him on the set of ANTM during Cycle 9 when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had told her that he was going to leave the series before deciding to accept a last-minute offer to return.

Tyra is replacing longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron, who has poked fun at his exit. As reported by The Inquisitr, he shared a photo on Instagram that showed him reading a tabloid with a headline proclaiming to have the story on the real reason he was fired.