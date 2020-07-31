Rob Manfred Reportedly Warned The MLBPA That A Shutdown Could Be Coming If Coronavirus Infections Continue

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly had a meeting with the Player’s Association on Friday where it’s said he told its president Tony Clark that the baseball season could be on the verge of shutting down for good. ESPN‘s Jeff Passan wrote that Manfred gave an ultimatum to Clark and said that players are going to have to change the way they are behaving, especially when it comes to how careful they’re being about the coronavirus. If they don’t change their behavior, the commissioner reportedly said infections could get out of hand to the point where the only alternative is ending play altogether.

Passan said his sources told him MLB officials understand the next few days are going to be quite important if the 2020 season is to continue on. MLB is at a critical juncture after an outbreak on the Miami Marlins. 18 players and coaches tested positive over the last week.

The team the Marlins were supposed to play before the outbreak, the Philadelphia Phillies had two staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week. On Friday, Manfred ordered the postponement of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals after two Cardinals also tested positive.

Manfred was asked after the Marlins outbreak whether or not he and the owners had talked about shutting everything down. On Monday, he claimed he didn’t think the league was in a position where a total cancellation was needed. It appears continued infections are starting to make him think twice. He has the power to put an end to baseball entirely in 2020 if he believes it needs to be done.

Those who were on the Friday phone call with Manfred and Clark said the situation is quite dire. They were reportedly told that if infected cases jump, or spread to other teams, Sunday could be the last day of the season.

Passan said the decision might be Manfred’s but he’s also being pushed by outside forces.

State and local governments have been incensed by images and video of players skirting the mandates outlined in the league’s 113-page operations manual. Broadcasts that have shown people not wearing masks, high-fiving, and spitting. Government officials have, in turn, wondered to Manfred and other MLB officials just how seriously the virus is being taken.

Those on the call said Manfred would not, of could not say for certain if there was a deadline to decide or a threshold that would trigger a shutdown. Despite that, it’s thought the threat was a real one.