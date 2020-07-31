‘One Piece’ Chapter 986 Spoilers: After Kanjuro’s Death, Red Scabbards Launches Surprise Attack Against Kaido

According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piecemanga will be featuring the highly-anticipated clash between the Nine Red Scabbards and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. After Kiku successfully defeated and killed the traitor, Kanjuro, the other loyal servants of the late Lord Kozuki Oden – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Nekomamushi, Inuarashi, and Izo – reunited at the rear entrance of the enemies’ headquarters in Onigashima.

Knowing that Kozuki Momonosuke would soon be executed, they did no longer waste time executing their plan to take down the strongest creature in the world. In One Piece Chapter 986, Emperor Kaido would successfully convince the followers of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi to join his side and become his subordinates.

If Momonosuke would say that he isn’t the son of the former Daimyo of Kuri, Emperor Kaido said that he would spare his life. However, despite being on the verge of death, Momonosuke told everyone at the banquet hall about his true identity and confidently said that he will be the next shogun of the Land of Wano. Emperor Kaido is left with no choice but to start the execution and completely stop Kozuki’s bloodline.

Luckily, before he suffered the same fate as Shogun Orochi, the loyal servants of his father would arrive to save him. One Piece Chapter 986 is set to show the Red Scabbards appearing behind Emperor Kaido in the stage. Izo is set to shoot the sword that Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire is supposed to use for the beheading. After immobilizing the other two Calamities, the Red Scabbards would proceed with their plan to take down Emperor Kaido.

At first, the strongest creature in the world expressed strong confidence that the Red Scabbards’ swords couldn’t penetrate his body. However, when they jump towards him, he started to remember the time when Lord Oden almost killed him using Enma. The Red Scabbards shouts “Sunacchi” and attacks Emperor Kaido with full force. After Kinemon and Denjiro succeed to pierce the Yonko’s body, all of them would fall off the stage.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

Most members of the Straw Hat Pirates’ alliance, including Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar D. Water Law, are also in the banquet hall, but they respected the Red Scabbards’ request to let them take the head of Emperor Kaido. Meanwhile, Yamato will have more reasons to join Luffy’s group after learning that the handcuffs that her father put into her 20 years ago were really intended to kill her.