‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke On ‘Long’ Divorce, Reveals She Didn’t Realize How Much She Owned And Talks Kids

Sutton Stracke spoke of her divorce on the 'WWHL: After Show.'

Sutton Stracke appeared on the July 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she opened up about her split from ex-husband Christian Stracke and admitted to learning a lot about her net worth during their divorce.

After host Andy Cohen asked about her split, Sutton revealed that she was still going through her divorce when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming last year and said she owns far more than she ever realized when she was married.

“It kind of made it difficult, honestly, during the whole fall because I was constantly dealing with it,” Sutton revealed on the After Show. “And it’s hard on me. It weighs on me.”

According to Sutton, her split from Christian, the father of her three children, took “so long” and ultimately, after about a four year battle, he blocked their kids from appearing on the 10th season of the show.

During the casting for the current season of RHOBH, Andy recalled being blown away when he learned that Sutton had discovered she “owned a lot of things” she didn’t know about, including a piece of a baseball team.

“It’s true. Because he was in charge of the finances, I didn’t know everything,” Sutton admitted.

As Sutton explained, she found out what she had rights to during the full disclosure portion of her divorce and was immediately surprised by what she learned.

“I was like, ‘What?'” she recalled. “It’s actually two minor league baseball teams. I knew that we had a timber company. But I didn’t know… There was like 10 things on there. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m rich.'”

Also during the WWHL: After Show, Sutton’s fellow guest and co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, revealed that during a recent outing with Sutton in Bel Air, she was treated to a nice lunch. In response, Sutton told Garcelle it was appropriate that she pay for their meal because she was the one who invited Garcelle to her neighborhood.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton appeared on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast last month, where she spoke about joining the RHOBH cast and said she did so in hopes of being a role model for her children post-split.

As she explained, via The Things, she wanted to show her daughter and her sons that even after a messy breakup, a woman can pull her life together and do something she can be proud of.