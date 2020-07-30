WWE News: Former Champion Will Make His Long-Awaited In-Ring Return Next Week

As noted by Ringside News, Kyle O’Reilly will return to WWE television for a match on next week’s episode of NXT. The former black-and-gold brand Tag Team Champion will team with Bobby Fish and take on Imperium for the titles.

The superstar made a couple of appearances on last night’s episode. He was involved in a backstage segment followed by a beatdown angle. However, the upcoming show will be the first one he’s wrestled on in months.

O’Reilly has been absent since the start of the pandemic due to a pre-existing condition that could make him susceptible to catching COVID-19. It has been reported that WWE superstars were given the option to take time off should they want to, and O’Reilly was one of several performers to take the company up on the offer due to his diabetes.

The fact O’Reilly is being given a title shot right away also suggests that officials aren’t unhappy with him for taking time off. While performers were given the option to stay away, some of those who have decided to may have upset management as a result.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, there have been reports of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn having backstage heat. It’s unknown when they’ll return as well, which has reportedly prompted officials to start making future plans without them.

O’Reilly, meanwhile, has been at the center of push speculation lately, despite his absence. As The Inquisitr recently reported, there have been rumors of his stable, The Undisputed Era, being moved to the main roster in the near future.

The members are supposedly hesitant to leave their current brand, however, as they want to stay where they are. They have captured every title on NXT, though, and it seems like only a matter of time before they’re given a change of scenery.

With O’Reilly back in the equation, his faction is complete again. Whether they remain where they are or go elsewhere, it’s highly likely that the company has some big plans for them moving forward.

O’Reilly could also be set to face a former NXT Champion. As recalled by Daily DDT, Johnny Gargano stated his interest in facing him at the upcoming Takeover XXX pay-per-view. Gargano has been feuding with Roderick Strong lately, and he now wants a shot at his stablemate.

Of course, it’s also possible that he’ll go into the event as a champion and forced to defend the titles with his partner instead.