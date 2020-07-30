‘One Piece’ Chapter 986 Spoilers: Luffy Attacks King, Yamato Clashes With Kaido

One Piece Chapter 986 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the epic clash at Onigashima involving Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, Yamato, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. After revealing her plan to Luffy, Yamato went down from the ceiling to talk to his father, who, during that time, has just finished beheading one of his closest allies, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

Yamato, who is revealed to be very knowledgeable of the enemies’ headquarters, heard everything Emperor Kaido was talking about, including his desire to make her the new shogun of the Land of Wano. She expressed strong opposition to her father’s plan, but Emperor Kaido doesn’t seem to care what his daughter feels. Whether she likes it or not, they will proceed with their original plan to make her successor of the late Shogun Orochi after they completely end the Kozuki bloodline.

To celebrate the birth of New Onigashima, which is the new name of the Land of Wano, Emperor Kaido said that he will bring Yamato along with him on his first voyage. Though she loves to go to the sea like her childhood hero, Kozuki Oden, Yamato rejected his father’s offer, saying that she already has someone that she wants to follow.

One Piece Chapter 986 is set to feature Emperor Kaido ordering Kozuki Momonosuke’s execution. Emperor Kaido ordered one of his right-hand men, King, to do the beheading. With his ability to see the future, Luffy predicted what will happen to Momonosuke. He immediately made a move and attacked King before he cut Momonosuke down. Emperor Kaido saw an opening and quickly prepared to knock Luffy out again using his club. Luckily, Yamato came to the rescue for Luffy and blocked the attack with her “Raimei Hakke.”

In the banquet hall, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will also show Gyukimaru standing behind Nico Robin and Jinbe. Gyukimaru met Killer for the second time and had a brief conversation with Eustass “Captain” Kid after he stole his weapon.

One Piece Chapter 986 would also feature the conclusion of the battle between Kiku and Kanjuro. Kiku succeeded in defeating the traitor, but he doesn’t seem to be very happy with his victory. Kiku will be shown crying while his sword is covered with Kanjuro’s blood. Though he was previously revealed as a spy of Orochi, Kanjuro still wished to fulfill Lord Oden’s dream in the end. His final words before he dies are, “Open up Wano’s borders.”