Tinsley Mortimer Will Reportedly Be Seen On The ‘RHONY’ Season 12 Reunion After Quitting

Tinsley Mortimer is expected to reunite with her co-stars next month.

Tinsley Mortimer may have quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City several months ago after getting engaged to Coupon Cabin CEO Scott Kluth last November but that reportedly does not mean she will be absent when her former cast mates reunite to film the Season 12 reunion.

According to a new report, Tinsley is already in the Big Apple and has been spending time preparing for the upcoming taping, which is allegedly being held on Long Island on August 5 and will be hosted by Andy Cohen, by creating a memorable look.

“She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit,” a source told Page Six on July 29.

While there has been swirling speculation claiming Tinsley would not be present when the cast reunited for the taping, several insiders confirmed Tinsley was back in town and shared the latest details regarding her upcoming wedding to fiancé Scott.

“They were planning on doing a destination wedding outside of the US, but now they are looking for a place to do it” domestically,” one source claimed.

Since moving to Scott’s town several months ago, Tinsley has been making a name for herself among the community and recently began appearing on a number of billboards throughout the area in honor of her new campaign for PETA. As the outlet shared, Tinsley’s campaign is to prompt the adoption of pets and includes the tag line, “Buy Shoes, Not Dogs.”

Tinsley has also been working with the city’s largest pet adoption charity, PAWS, and will reportedly serve as a co-chair during the organization’s Fur Ball gala this fall.

Tinsley’s even put her money where her mouth is by donating a whopping $450,000 to fund meals for furloughed workers and frontline workers at Chicago’s hospitals through the Fifty/50 Group and Aztec Dave’s Food Truck.

“It is a part of her ongoing commitment to support her new Chicago community,” an insider shared.

Tinsley Mortimer attends Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All at Gustavino’s. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tinsley opened up about her decision to leave the RHONY cast and relocate from her former residence in the Big Apple to Scott’s apartment in Chicago during a June episode of Andy’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. At the time, as Bravo’s The Daily Dish revealed, Tinsley said she did not second-guess her move to the Windy City at all.

“It was something that at that moment I knew — it was scary. But I knew that I had to trust myself,” she explained.