Former ‘RHOC’ Star Jim Edmonds Goes Off On A ‘Narcissist’ After Being Asked About Past Relationships

Jim Edmonds seemingly took aim at a former partner on his Instagram Stories.

Jim Edmonds shared a number of telling posts on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 29 after his fans and followers questioned him about his past relationships.

Amid his ongoing divorce from former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Meghan King Edmonds, who he starred alongside on the Bravo reality show for three seasons, Jim posted four memes in which he seemingly slammed Meghan, or another one of his exes, as a “narcissist” while failing to name names.

In his first meme, Jim shared a message that said a narcissist will continue to hurt someone again and again in an effort to get a retaliation from them just so that they could pretend as if they were the victim. Then, in Jim’s second Instagram Story, a message noted that those who are the biggest threat to the narcissistic person would be made out to be the “most vilest of monsters.”

In a third post, Jim included a message that spoke of the way in which they made “nasty, cruel, and insensitive” statements that were rarely true and typically more factual about the narcissist than the person they were attacking. It also said that the one under attack served as the narcissist’s dumping ground for their negativity and noted that the person in question was not able to self-reflect or understand the pain they caused others.

Jim’s fourth post said that the lie they tell is that the other one is crazy, all while failing to identify the truths in their own life, which included lying, cheating, gaslighting, abandonment, and isolation.

Following the sharing of his memes, Jim said he found the items while searching the internet and thought he should share it with those who wanted to know more about his personal life.

Thought that I would share with some of you who have been asking me about past relationships,” he explained.

Meghan King Edmonds attends the Make March Matter Fundraising Campaign at Jonathan Simkhai. Jerod Harris

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim threw some major shade at Meghan weeks ago on his Instagram page when he slammed their marriage as “loveless” and “abusive” while thanking his current girlfriend, model Kortnie O’Connor, for bring him back to life.

As his online audience members may have seen, Jim said in his shocking post, which has since been deleted, that he likely wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Kortnie, who pulled him out of the hole he was in after he was faced with lies and accusations following his messy split from Meghan in October of last year.