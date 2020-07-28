Andy Cohen Talks Brandi Glanville And Denise Richards Affair Rumors, Shares Thoughts ‘RHOBH’ Season 11

Andy Cohen revealed what fans can expect to see from the 'RHOBH' reunion and discussed Season 11.

Andy Cohen opened up about the latest drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The View.

During his chat with the hosts, which was described by The Heavy on July 28, the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives reunion curator said that when it comes to the allegations of an affair between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards, there are “three sides to the scandal story.”

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi dropped a bombshell on her cast mates when she revealed that in addition to hearing Denise trash-talk several of them, she also engaged in a hookup with her during a trip to Northern California months prior. Brandi also said that after being told that Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, was on board with the actress sleeping with other women, she was sworn to secrecy by Denise and told that if Aaron was to find out, he would kill her.

Continuing on about the ongoing drama between Brandi and Denise, Andy said that viewers will be hearing more from Brandi on the reunion special for Season 10, which was filmed virtually earlier this month.

As fans of the Bravo reality show will likely recall, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the taping was held and told her fans and followers that the upcoming special was “bullsh*t.” She then suggested that the letter of cease and desist Denise sent to Brandi during production on Season 10 kept their co-star from appearing with them during the filming session. In response to Lisa’s claim, Andy confirmed that the soap star was mad about Brandi not being present for the taping.

Andy went on to reveal that when it comes to the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to begin filming at some point in the coming months, he hopes that, despite her issues with her cast mates, Denise will return for the new episodes of the hit series.

Andy Cohen is seen at ‘Radio Andy Theater’ live from the Peppermint Club In Los Angeles. Presley Ann / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi confirmed she would be sitting down with Andy for a one-on-one interview shortly after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion was filmed weeks ago.

“We honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion as I was set to do, I would sit down separately with Andy [Cohen] and do more of a one on one,” she said on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.