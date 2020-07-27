‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Get Good News, Rafe Questions Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 27, 2020 reveal that there will be some big moments to kick off yet another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) get some good news. The couple have been trying to adopt a baby for awhile and when they found out that Will’s younger sister, Allie (Lindsay Arnold), was pregnant and didn’t want to keep the baby, they jumped at the chance to adopt the child.

However, Allie had other ideas. She asked her former step-father, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) if he would consider raising the child. Rafe was stunned by the offer and asked for some time to think about it. When Allie’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeny), came to town she immediately began to interfere with the process. Eventually, she convinced Rafe not to adopt the child.

Chris Haston / NBC

This week, Allie will tell her brother and brother-in-law that Rafe declined the offer to take in her unborn baby, and that she would be happy to let them raise her little one. The couple will be over the moon about the news, as they’ve been hoping to grow their family for some time.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe will be busy questioning Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) about the explosion at her former best friend Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

The couple were set to begin their lives together when a bomb went off and sent the entire place into a frenzy. While everyone seemed to be okay with a few cuts and bruises, it was Ben who is thought to have lost his life. After digging through the rubble, Ben’s body was not recovered.

Ciara believes that Claire is to blame for the bomb after she appeared to be sabotaging the wedding from the jump, and given Claire’s mental health history all signs are pointing to her.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will shock Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) when she ends up in bed with him. Bonnie has been looking for a way to get back into Lucas’ good graces. However, she appears to be too aggressive in her methods.

Finally, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will return to Salem for the first time since Kayla called off her wedding to Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and got back together with her former husband.