‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Det. Sanchez Grills Bill, Penny’s In Hot Water & Sally’s New Doctor

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of July 27 reveal that two doctors and a police officer will make their appearance on the sudser. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) will find herself in hot water, while Dr. Joyce Griffith (Lisa Canning) looks after her new patient. Fan-favorite Jeremy Ray Valdez returns as Detective Alex Sanchez, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, July 27 – A Physician In Hot Water

Penny makes her way to the beach house and finds Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) there. The redhead briefs her that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) knows that she’s not dying.

The physician will be horrified that their secret is out. While Sally may lose the respect of her family and friends, Penny’s medical career is in jeopardy. She may blame her friend for letting her believe that she could have a career as a fashion designer now that she could lose everything. Both realize that their ruse is over and that the time has come for them to pay the consequences for their lies.

Ruiz continues with her role as Penny and Valdez appears as Det. Alex Sanchez on the soap opera.

Tuesday, July 28 – Detective Sanchez Grills Bill Spencer

Det. Sanchez is back on duty. He is especially intrigued that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is always involved in skirmishes with the Forresters.

“According to the EMTs, you were at the scene when they arrived,” Sanchez grills Bill.

Bill is devastated by the accident and defends himself.

“It just happened so fast, I couldn’t react,” he sobs. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sanchez will take Bill’s statement.

Valdez appears as Sanchez, while Ruiz returns as Penny.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Wednesday, July 29 – A Real Medical Crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will suffer a real medical crisis on Tuesday. However, it’s only on Wednesday, that Flo, Wyatt and Penny realize that the designer is not faking her health condition to gain sympathy.

Flo will assess that Sally needs help and she will be rushed to the emergency room.

Ruiz reprises her role as Penny, while Lisa Canning debuts as Dr. Joyce Griffith.

Thursday, July 30 – Sally’s New Doctor Is In

Dr. Griffith will examine Sally and make her diagnosis and confirm that the redhead is having a health emergency.

This time around, Sally and Penny won’t be able to come up with a plan to fool everybody. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will be seated in her hospital room.

“Sally, you ready for visitors?” the physician asks.

The designer wants to speak to Wyatt, according to the latest spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see how she pleads for forgiveness when he visits her in her room.

Canning guest stars as Dr. Griffith and Ruiz continues as Penny.