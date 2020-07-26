Jessa Duggar Shares Cute Video Of Ivy Jane Trying Her Best To Smash Her Birthday Cake

Ivy Jane Seewald turned 1 on May 26, but her mom, Jessa Duggar, just got around to posting a sweet video on Saturday of her birthday celebration. The little girl was surrounded by family at her grandparents’ house in Arkansas with a smash cake in front of her. The 3:19 YouTube clip was adorable as she wasn’t too sure what was going on at the time. The Counting On stars did their best to help her alomg.

The small cake had white frosting with yellow flowers on top. Jessa set it on the table right in front of her daughter with the Duggar clan standing by to see what she would do. Her two brothers, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, were standing on each side of her taking it all in. There was a lit candle stuck on top. Spurgeon helped his little sister by blowing it out as everyone sang happy birthday to her. She seemed to want to dive into the yummy confection at first, but then her hand just took a small swipe on top. She then proceeded to wipe the mess on her hand off onto the table.

Ivy Jane finally stuck one of her fingers in her mouth to sample it. She appeared to have her own process of taking the confection apart instead of actually smashing it. Jessa and the rest of the family tried to convince her to smash it, but she wasn’t quite sure what to do with it.

Jessa even tried to take her cake-filled hand at one point to put it in her mouth to enjoy the sweetness. The Duggar granddaughter wanted nothing to do with that. However, she did give a few waves with her messy hands in the air.

TLC Press

Jessa’s fans were totally enthralled by the sweet video as many commented on how adorable the little girl was.

“Ivy is too much of a little lady to want it all over her sweet face!!” one fan said

“She has such big blue eyes,” another person remarked.

“So cute! Love hearing all the giggles,” said a third fan.

“Cute chunky baby girl,” a fourth follower replied.

The 1-year-old looked adorable in a turquoise t-shirt and matching bow in her curly hair. In the end, she looked like she enjoyed smearing pieces of the cake around instead of smashing it.

Jessa and her family of five had opted to stay mostly at home during the time of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like she made an exception for the birthday celebration. Much of their summer was spent out in the backyard of their small home in their little swimming pool.