NeNe Leakes’ Return To ‘RHOA’ Is Still Uncertain As Execs Look For Younger Stars, Page Six Reports

For weeks rumors have been circulating that Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes may not be returning to the show that made her famous. Now, Page Six reports that negotiations are far from settled.

An insider told the gossip site that Leakes hadn’t been fired, yet and that discussions about whether or not she would return to the reality franchise were “still ongoing.”

Reportedly, executives at Bravo are looking for younger cast members to bring into the show. Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali are both rumored to be joining the show. Sidora is 35 and Ali is 33, compared to Leakes, who is currently 52 years old.

Things have been rocky for the reality star in recent months. She has fought with co-stars and recently tweeted a cryptic message about struggling with co-workers.

“Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves,” she wrote.

While she didn’t expand on the situation, it led some to believe that she was referring to her time on the show or perhaps a co-star that she was struggling with.

Kandi Burruss, who has starred with the RHOA diva for years, said that if her co-star were to leave the show she would be sad, as Hollywood Life reported. While the two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, Burruss says that Leakes is a “major part” of the show.

She also seemed to confirm that the status of Leakes’ return was up in the air.

“I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see…. I have not talked to Nene either and I do not know what her plans are, so I don’t know and honestly.”

Leakes added fuel to the fire when she expressed that she was unhappy with the program at the end of Season 12, saying that she didn’t like the narrative that the network had edited.

Meanwhile, Steven Grossman, who manages Leakes, said that the rumors that she was fired were “absolutely not true.”

Further adding to the rumors is the news that Leakes has a new project in development with E!, as The Inquisitr recently reported. She is reported to be starring with Brad Goreski in a show titled Glam Squad Showdown.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta doesn’t have a premiere date for the upcoming 13th Season, but filming has begun.