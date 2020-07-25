Garcelle Beauvais Claims Things ‘Got Heated’ During The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Says It Was ‘A Lot’

Garcelle Beauvais claims the 'RHOBH' reunion was 'a lot' to handle.

Garcelle Beauvais had a hard time with the Real Houswives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Earlier this week, days after filming the special with her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Sutton Stracke, Garcelle opened up about the drama she faced at the taping amid rumors of an affair between Denise and series guest star Brandi Glanville.

“Sh*t happens. Things go down,” Garcelle told Us Weekly magazine on their “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “[The reunion] was intense, and you know why you’re there, and everything’s being brought up, things that you may have forgotten, things like that. And everybody’s on high alert, it was like code orange.”

According to Garcelle, the day that she and her cast mates filmed the Season 10 reunion was a very long day, 13 hours to be exact. However, because of the restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Garcelle and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies didn’t actually reunite in person. Instead, they reunited virtually with host Andy Cohen, who appeared, via video chat, from his residence in The Hamptons.

“It was just heated. It was a lot,” Garcelle added of the taping.

While Garcelle confirmed the reunion was quite tense, she didn’t share any specific details in regard to what went down between her and her co-stars.

Ahead of her very first reunion taping, Garcelle, who first joined the Bravo reality show in August of last year after the series’ longtime star, Lisa Vanderpump, announced her exit months prior, said she wasn’t sure what she should expect from the filming session with her co-stars.

As she explained, it is much different being a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion than watching the drama between its stars play out from home while eating snacks and steering clear of any actual drama.

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon. David Livingston / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcelle also spoke about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion during an appearance on Access Hollywood earlier this week, explaining that when it came to filming the special with her cast mates, she learned more about how “people are” and their “stance” on certain topics that came up.

Garcelle then addressed her decision to unfollow cast mate Lisa Rinna after the Season 10 Reunion wrapped.

“And for me, the reunion was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Garcelle added, via People magazine. “That’s all I’ll say.”