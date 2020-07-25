Willow Smith Stuns By Doing Yoga Handstand With Wrists Turned Backwards

Willow rocked a pair of fluffy socks during her workout.

Willow Smith amazed her fans by executing another difficult yoga pose. On Friday, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a photo that found her performing a handstand with a few twists.

Willow has been using the social media platform to keep her fans updated on her yoga journey as she masters various asanas. In her latest picture, it looked she was doing a variation of the peacock, or mayurasana.

The “Whip My Hair” singer was clad in a white sports bra and dark blue leggings with thin yellow stripes down the sides. On her feet, she wore a pair of gray knitted socks. Her thick and cozy footwear was decorated with pompoms.

Willow had a pendant necklace around her neck, and its charm was dangling in midair. This is because her chin was inches off the ground. She’s been rocking a shaved head for a while now, so she didn’t have to worry about any hair getting in her face as she held her posture.

Her wrists were twisted so that her fingers were pointing behind her instead of forward like they would be for a basic handstand. Her elbows were bent, and they were digging into her stomach right below her rib cage. As she precariously balanced on her hands, she slightly arched her back and bent her knees. She also lifted her head up to look forward.

Willow performed her asana indoors in front of floor-to-ceiling windows that provided a view of tall trees and clear open sky. Her post’s caption was about the ingredients that are needed to start a revolution.

Since it was uploaded to her account, Willow’s photo has garnered more than 425,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to express their awe over her athleticism.

“Whoaaaa is that like a hybrid of peacock and scorpion? So impressive. Excellent alignment!!” read one response to her picture.

“Beautifully balanced!!” another admirer enthused.

“Ughhh my wrist hurts looking at this lol goals maybe one day,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow Willow. This is beautiful,” a fourth message read.

During an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow revealed that she started doing more yoga when she decided to stop smoking weed. When she realized that she was excelling at the practice, it made her wonder what else she could accomplish with her newfound energy and focus.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of Willow’s past Instagram updates was a video that showed her demonstrating her strength, flexibility, and control by completing a transition from a handstand to a titibasana, or firefly, posture.