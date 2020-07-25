‘Big Brother’ Star James Huling Comments On All-Stars Casting

The Big Brother fandom has been buzzing since rumors first sprouted regarding an All-Stars roster this summer. Now that it’s been officially confirmed by CBS, fans have been trying to figure out who is going to compete in the house this summer, and some former players are coming forward to confirm that they will not be taking part in the madness.

One fan-favorite who recently admitted he will not be on All-Stars is James Huling. James first appeared on BB17 and was asked back the next year for BB18. James stole the hearts of most Big Brother fans his first time on the show and made it to the jury, being the seventh person voted out. Things went even better in BB18 when he took home third place on the series, but a fellow returnee took home the title. Nicole Franzel won in her second appearance on the show and was also brought back to play with Da’Vonne Rogers and Frank Eudy. James recently crushed hopes of his fans when he announced he won’t be back for All-Stars but did admit that he was invited.

“Friends and Family, I can say with certainty that i will NOT be gracing you on your tv screens this go around. Yes, i was contacted but after careful consideration with my new career all parties felt it was better to continue with the stability that i currently have,” James wrote on Twitter.

CBS

Tons of disappointed James stans began commenting on his post, wishing they could have seen him for the third time.

“Sad to see that you won’t be on James, but glad you’ll get to enjoy the season and tweet with us” a follower wrote.

Another Twitter user commented, saying they only would watch the show this year if James or Dan Gheesling were on.

“You should still watch it this season! I’m sure CBS and Viacom have a crazy filled summer,” James wrote back.

Early on, Dan was rumored to have been partaking in All-Stars, but recently let down those who hoped for his return. Hailed as one of the best to ever play the game, Dan won his first time on the competition series with BB10 and was the runner up on Season 14.

Da’Vonne originally shared the same kind of tweet as James earlier this month when she noted she would not be joining All-Stars. This week, however, The Challenge star has been named as one of the houseguests in sequester, and declared a lock by a notable Big Brother spoiler account. Nicole is also reportedly on the cast. The All-Stars roster is suspected to be revealed just before the premiere on August 5.