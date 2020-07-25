Mindy Kaling Stuns While Celebrating National Tequila Day

July 24 is National Tequila Day.

Actress Mindy Kaling turned to Instagram on Friday, July 24 to share a stunning photo of herself in a brightly colored outfit. She was all dressed up to celebrate National Tequila Day.

Kaling showed off an orange dress from the clothing brand BCBGMAXAZRIA. The ensemble went nearly to her feet and featured ruffled sleeves and a long train. The dress was form fitting in the bodice area and showed off her curves. In one hand she held a small blue and white purse from the popular designer Tory Burch. The comedian accessorized with a white belt and finished off the look with some blue high heels from the brand Jimmy Choo.

Kaling wore a thick blue and gold necklace that matched her purse as well as some large, gold hoop earrings. She wore her dark hair down straight and appeared to have on some light makeup. She appeared to be posing in her backyard at her Los Angeles, California home. Trees and a well manicured lawn were visible behind her. Kaling smiled while looking off into the distance.

While in quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are dressing up far less than they once did. In her caption, Kaling joked that National Tequila Day sounds like as good of an excuse as any to get dressed up. Her post accumulated over 35,000 likes in only a couple hours. She has a total of 5.4 million followers on the platform. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the beautiful outfit as well as to share whether or not they would be celebrating National Tequila Day. Others discussed how they too have stopped getting dressed up since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Never thought I’d say this but it’s a rare occasion I wear a dress anymore,” wrote on social media user.

“I love that color on you so much! You look beautiful!” another fan gushed.

“Actually you kind of look like a tequila sunrise,” commented another person, referencing Kaling’s bright orange outfit.

“I’m dressing up today for cocktails at home because I just need to feel pretty,” wrote another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kaling has been all about celebrating even the most minor holidays while in quarantine. Most recently she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself celebrating National Chocolate Day on July 8, one day later than the actual holiday. The comedian sat at a restaurant booth while enjoying a box of chocolate truffles.