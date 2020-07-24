Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Will Be ‘Very Romantic’

It might be obvious from the name, but Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be pretty romantic. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is back to helm the fourth God of Thunder flick, and his recent comments to BBC prove the new film will stand out from the rest. The new title was revealed almost a year ago at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, where Taika hinted about what was to come in the film regarding love. Valkyrie herself, Tessa Thompson, noted her first order of business as the King of Asgard would be to find her queen, suggesting a main storyline will lie there.

After it was announced that Natalie Portman would be returning as Jane Foster in Love and Thunder, many assumed she would continue her romantic relationship with Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The pair were still together at the end of Thor: The Dark World, but it was briefly mentioned in Ragnarok that she had dumped her former flame with no reasoning behind it. If Taika’s newest remarks are any indication, Thor and Jane’s romance will likely be reignited.

“I think [Love and Thunder is] going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

This will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film which has love stories at its core, and how it will all tie into the script which is based on The Mighty Thor comic, remains to be seen.

Thor has not entertained any other love interests since Jane, mostly because he was busy saving the world from Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Some fans originally thought the God of Thunder would begin some sort of relationship with Lady Sif, but there was never a hint of it in any of the Thor films. Newer fan theories suggest Valkyrie might link up with Lady Sif, who could potentially be the new Queen of Asgard. After Hela viciously killed the Warriors Three in Ragnarok and Thanos murdered Heimdall in Infinity War, Lady Sif is the only longtime Asgardian ally left of Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s release date has been pushed back to February 11, 2022, from November 5 of 2021. The movie’s new release will come the weekend before Valentine’s Day, the perfect placement for a movie centered around romance.