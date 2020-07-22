Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Told Her She Saved His Life When Sober

Amber Heard told the court that when Johnny Depp was sober, he would tell the actress that she saved his life, Sky News reported. Today is Heard’s third day on the witness stand in the trial. Depp is suing The Sun newspaper, as well as Executive Editor Dan Wootton, and publisher News Group Newspapers because of a 2018 article claiming he abused Heard.

“When he was clean and sober he was wonderful, that part of him I loved so much,” she told the court this morning.

Heard went on to say that everyone around the actor wanted him to seek help and to recover from addiction.

Depp arrived in court this morning to watch his ex-wife’s witness statement but has finished giving evidence.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Referring to an incident in Australia in 2015, Heard said that she did not throw a bottle at the actor. The 34-year-old recalled that at one point he offered one and she reached out to take it. Depp then pulled it back as if he was taunting her to take it. When thinking back on the occasions when her then-husband had told her she saved his life by helping him get sober, she said that she smashed a bottle on the ground. Heard added that she regretted smashing the bottle. After this, she said Depp began throwing them in her direction. According to Heard, Depp threw approximately 30 during the incident.

“I felt glass breaking behind me. I retreated more… he didn’t stop,” she testified.

Heard also told the court she took the blame for illegally bringing their Yorkshire Terriers, Pistol and Boo, to Australia in 2015 while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Heard faced criminal proceedings for the incident. In 2016, the couple released a video apologizing for what happened. According to the actress, if anything had been said about Depp regarding the incident, it would have compromised the film. Since then, it has been confirmed that the franchise will be moving on without Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow, The Independent reported in 2018.

Depp’s lawyer told the actress that it was made clear to her that they could not take their pets to Australia, and they did not have the correct paperwork. Heard claimed that she received mixed messages on the matter and was under the impression that the couple had gotten the right paperwork.

Earlier in the week, Heard said that Depp threatened to kill her multiple times, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.