Kaley Cuoco Rocks Pink Robe While Updating Fans On ‘The Flight Attendant’ & Showing Off Quarantine Essentials

Kaley revealed two of the items that have made quarantine a bit more bearable, and she talked about masks and makeup.

Kaley Cuoco looked casual and cozy for the first video update that she’s shared with fans in months. On Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory star delighted her 6 million Instagram followers with a new episode of her morning show, Cup of Cuoco. The actress updated her fans on two of her big projects, and she also showed off a couple of items that she’s discovered during quarantine that she absolutely loves.

Kaley’s cheery morning look included a bright pink shirt or nightgown with a white polka-dot pattern. She also sported a fluffy pale pink robe. She wore her blond hair pulled up in a tight topknot, and her face looked fresh and radiant.

Kaley greeted her fans by holding up a coffee cup that featured a painting of a horse. She then explained that she hasn’t filmed an episode of her show in a while due to the current state of the world, saying that it just didn’t feel appropriate. However, she said that her life is returning to some semblance of normalcy, and she expects to head back to work soon.

She’s heard that filming on her HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant, could resume in August and September. The show was being filmed in New York when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to shut down. Kaley said that there will be “a million protocols” in place when the cast and crew returns to the set, and she’ll have to quarantine for two weeks in NYC before getting back to work.

“But I’m ready,” Kaley stated. “We only have three left, and I would really like to finish this season.”

The actress said that The Flight Attendant could still premiere this year if production ramps back up in the coming weeks. She’s previously shown how she is preparing to get back in front of the camera by doing grueling workouts with a personal trainer and her sister Briana, who is set to have a recurring role on the series.

Kaley credited her trainer, Ryan, for introducing her to one of the two items that she’s been getting a lot of use out of during quarantine. It was a Rollga foam roller that she’s been using to soothe her post-workout aches and pains. She also said that her sister suggested that she use it on her stomach. Kaley was unsure about doing so at first, but revealed that it has helped tremendously with her sore abdominal muscles.

Kaley’s other essential item was a large Hydromate water bottle designed to help users ensure that they’re drinking enough water every day. It had measuring lines and words of encouragement printed on it. Kaley described the product as a “water bottle cheerleader.”

The actress also announced that the first two seasons of her DC animated series, Harley Quinn, are coming to HBO Max, and she’s hopeful that the cartoon will be picked up for a third season.

Her video included a reminder about wearing masks.

“Wear a mask. You don’t even have to chose lipstick anymore,” she said. “It’s really now what color mask goes with my outfit, right?”