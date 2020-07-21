‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Steffy’s Joyride Leads To Horrific Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 22 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be injured in a shocking vehicle collision. She will be rushed to the ER where the medical staff will fight for her life, per Soaps.

Steffy Clears Her Head

Steffy has so much to think about after Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) disastrous wedding. She realized that her brother was obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and would even use his son to get what he wanted. So, she bravely confessed to Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) her role in their breakup.

Thomas had asked her to kiss Liam when he called her so that Hope would walk in on them in a lip lock. She had followed through on the order because she also wanted another chance at making her own family whole.

Hope had exposed Thomas at his wedding and the designer had fled the ceremony after everyone turned on him.

Steffy has so much to think through that she realizes that she needs some time for herself too. She knows that she needs to let go of Liam so that she can move forward with her life for Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) sake.

Joyride Leads To An Accident

The business executive will climb on her motorcycle and go for a joyride to clear her head. However, things will go wrong very fast.

The biker will be speeding along when a vehicle suddenly enters the intersection. Steffy won’t be able to hit the brakes in time and will go crashing into another vehicle.

The other driver will fly out of his car after the accident. Bill Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be shocked when he realizes that he hit Steffy and that she’s badly hurt.

According to The Inquisitr, Dollar Bill will immediately call 9-1-1. The paramedics will arrive shortly thereafter and rush her to the hospital.

Bill will feel terrible as he follows to the medical facility. He doesn’t want his granddaughter to lose her mother and Steffy is an important member of the family. He feels guilt-ridden as he waits for news about her condition.

On Thursday, Bill will call Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and let him know that his daughter is in the hospital. He and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will immediately leave to see Steffy. However, they will fight back their emotions when they eventually see her.

As for Steffy, she will start a new chapter in her life when she meets Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, the new love of her life.