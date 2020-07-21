Jenny Boyd Says She Forgave Stevie Nicks After Mick Fleetwood Affair

Jenny Boyd forgave Stevie Nicks after her affair with ex-husband, and Fleetwood Mac drummer, Mick Fleetwood, Fox News reported. In an exclusive interview with the publication, Boyd talks candidly about understanding why it happened, and how it’s water under the bridge.

The British model, who’s real name is Helen Mary “Jenny” Boyd, met Fleetwood when she was 16 years old. She initially did not pursue the Fleetwood Mac drummer as a friend of hers had a crush on him, but the pair got together a year later. The couple famously married twice in their time together. They initially married in 1970 for four years, and then remarried in 1977 for one year.

“I really, really wanted us to be together. Always. I never wanted to get divorced. I wanted to be together for our children. And it was so hard, you know. It was like hitting my head against the wall, but I’d come back for me,” she said.

Evening Standard / Getty Images

Boyd holds no animosity toward Nicks after having relations with her husband. She is very understanding of Fleetwood putting the band above all else.

Boyd said she understood why there was an attraction between Nicks and her husband. She explained that it was bound to happen when they were constantly excitement the euphoria of being on stage and constantly being on the road together.

“She did apologize years later. I remember she looked at me and said, ‘I’m really sorry. I don’t know why I haven’t said it before. But it was one of those things that happened’. I said, ‘I forgave you years ago, but I appreciate you saying this,’ There were no bad vibes or anything.”

Boyd had an affair with Fleetwood Mac guitarist, Bob Weston, who was then kicked out of the band when Fleetwood discovered the relationship, The Guardian reported.

The couple has two daughters together: Amy and Lucy. Fleetwood has two more daughters with Lynn Frankel: Ruby and Tessa Fleetwood.

Boyd explained that she felt she was raising their children alone. She shared that recording often went on longer than expected, which meant her husband was not coming home at night. As no one else they knew had children, she felt very alone at the time.

According to Boyd, there is still a lot of love between her and her ex-husband, and that they are still great friends. She believes there will always be love between them because of the extraordinary times they shared together.

The now 72-year-old’s latest memoir, Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond the Muse, was released earlier this year.

Also this year, Fleetwood Mac had to postpone tour dates due to Nicks falling ill with the flu, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.