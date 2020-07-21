‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sally Wants Wyatt’s Baby & Plots To Get Pregnant

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 22 dish that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will reveal her new plan to get Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) back. The redhead is determined to win her way back into his heart, but this time around, she may go too far, per Soaps.

Sally’s Pregnancy Plot

Sally will revert to the oldest trick in the book to get the man she wants. She believes that if she can get pregnant by Wyatt, then he will always be in her life because they have a baby together. She will not lose him to Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) again, and this time she’s sure that her plan is infallible.

After kidnapping Flo, she knows that her time is running out. She needs to act quickly before Wyatt finds out that she has been lying about her terminal illness and that she kidnapped his girlfriend.

The redhead will shock Flo and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) with her plot to entrap Wyatt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that both women will be stunned when Sally tells them her next move.

Sean Smith / CBS

Penny & Flo Plead

Penny, who regrets ever agreeing to help Sally, has been trying to talk some sense into the designer for a while now. She wanted out of their scheme and tried to convince Sally that they needed to stop lying to people. Penny even suggested that she leave town and come back after receiving a “miracle cure.” But Sally would not budge.

Flo will be horrified that Sally would be willing to seduce her boyfriend so that she can have his child. When will she stop with trying to get a man who doesn’t want her? She has faked a terminal illness, kidnapped his girlfriend, and now she wants to have his baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo and Penny will try to convince Sally not to go through with her plan. She doesn’t need to also drag an innocent child into this mess.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

A Seduction

The redhead will make her way to the beach house and follow through with her scheme. She knows that Wyatt still believes that she’s ill and cares about her. She’s counting on using his guilty feelings against him.

On Thursday, as Sally begins seducing her former fiance, Wyatt spots a text message from Flo on his phone, per The Inquisitr. He will immediately know that Sally is faking her health issues and confront her. Wyatt will be livid as he demands that Sally tell him where his girlfriend is.