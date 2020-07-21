‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Katie Announces ‘The Wait Is Over’ & Updates Carter Who Flirts With Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful returned on Monday, June 20 and it was everything that fans had been waiting for. The soap opera cleverly opened with an electric guitar version of the sudser’s iconic theme song, per Soaps.

“We are bold… We are beautiful… We are back,” the clip said. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) appeared in the digital campaign video and told their clients that the Forrester boutique would be reopening and winked at the audience as she announced the long-awaited news.

“The wait is over!”

Katie Updates Carter

Katie had Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) assess the clip because she wanted some feedback on her campaign. Carter was excited and Katie said that she was glad that the wait for the reopening of the boutique was finally over.

The attorney admitted that he had been out of the loop for a while because he had been holed up with some projects. He asked Katie to fill him in.

Carter was shocked when she told him that she saw Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kiss. She then explained that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had uploaded the video to Brooke’s digital photo frame. She vividly recalled the scene and stunned Carter with what went down.

Katie also updated him that although Brooke and Bill had done this before, it was different this time around. Quinn wanted Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Ridge to be together and her intention was to hurt Brooke.

Scenes of Ridge and Shauna in Las Vegas also aired. It showed Ridge and Shauna kissing in front of the wedding chapel.

Sean Smith/Gilles Toucas / CBS

Zoe & Carter flirt

Carter asked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) how she had been coping since the wedding. The model then flashed to her disastrous wedding day and how Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had left her at the altar to be with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Zoe then dumped Thomas and slapped him, and Hope exposed him as a manipulator and a liar.

The attorney told Zoe that she could do much better than Thomas. She wanted to know if he had someone in mind.

“Maybe,” he nonchalantly replied.

Olivier Huitel / Getty Images

Katie Dishes On Sally

It wasn’t long before Katie joined them in the room. She dished about Sally Spectra’s illness and how Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had unselfishly put aside their relationship for Sally’s sake. They were shocked that someone as young as Sally was dying.

However, a scene of the confrontation between Sally and Flo played. Flo found out that Sally was not sick and that she had been faking it all along. Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) knocked out Flo and they dragged her unconscious body out of the room. As reported by The Inquisitr, Wyatt was surprised to see the mess as he walked in.