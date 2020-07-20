WWE News: This Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tapings Will Reportedly Be Superstar’s Final Shows

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer has reported that this week’s Monday Night Raw tapings will reportedly be Kairi Sane’s final WWE shows.

The Japanese superstar is expected to leave the company and return home to be with her husband. Rumors pertaining to her uncertain future have been making the rounds for weeks, but the newest report gives more clarification as to when she’s supposedly due to part ways with the sports entertainment promotion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the superstar is expected to announce her departure at August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. However, she might be gone before then. According to Meltzer, Sane could be written off of storylines either tonight or on next week’s show, as both are both episodes are being taped today and tomorrow.

Meltzer stated that the original plan was to have either Shayna Baszler or Charlotte Flair injure Sane as part of a storyline, as they were originally in the running to feud with Asuka in the lead up to SummerSlam. With Asuka being the brand’s top babyface at the moment, having a heel challenger take out her tag team partner is a useful way to build a rivalry in the lead up to a title match.

Since Flair is out of action for the foreseeable future, she is no longer eligible to take part in the angle. Baszler recently returned to Monday Night Raw, however, and she looks set to receive a push as a monster heel. She seems like the most obvious pick for the storyline now.

There apparently isn’t any backstage heat on Sane either, which is why she’s remained on television and portrayed in a strong manner since announcing her decision to leave. Officials have reportedly known about her intention to step away for months, but she is still considered a member of the WWE family.

There have even been reports of her being offered a non-wrestling ambassador role for the company in Japan. NXT might be getting an Eastern expansion at some point in the future, and Sane might be involved in the project.

Sane is still young for a wrestler, but she could be set to hang up her boots altogether. The latest report states that she might wrestle for one more year in Japan before officially calling it quits. The superstar has been linked with STARDOM in recent months, which is the most likely destination for the top female wrestlers in the country.