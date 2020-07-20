‘One Piece’ Chapter 985 Features Faceoff Between Kanjuro, Izo, And Red Scabbards

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the faceoff between the traitor Kanjuro and the loyal servants of the late Lord Kozuki Oden – Izo, Kiku, Nekomamushi, Inuarashi, Ashura Doji, Raizo, Kawamatsu the Kappa. While Kinemon and Denjiro led their respective groups to the eastern and western sides of the Beast Pirates’ territory, the remaining members of the Nine Red Scabbards headed to the rear entrance of Onigashima to make their surprise attack against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

Unfortunately, when they finally landed in Onigashima, a group of enemies was already waiting for them at the rear entrance. In One Piece Chapter 985, Kanjuro admitted that they haven’t found a trace that the Straw Hat Pirates alliance has already infiltrated the Beast Pirates’ territory. They purposely destroyed their boats upon reaching the island and with the help of Kinemon’s power, they disguised as Beast Pirates by wearing their costumes.

However, after spending more than two decades with the group, Kanjuro knew how they think and how persistent they were. The traitor gathered a group of samurai at the rear entrance to stop the Red Scabbards from fulfilling their mission. Former Whitebeard Pirates commander Izo noticed that some of the enemies in front of them were created using Kanjuro’s devil fruit ability. Kanjuro immediately recognized Izo and insulted him that he only returned to the Land of Wano to suffer a massive defeat.

Ari Helminen / Flickr (CC BY 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

Raizo interfered and told the enemies to release Kozumi Momonosuke. In One Piece Chapter 985, Kanjuro revealed what happened between him and Momonosuke while they were on their way to Shogun Orochi. He said that the little lord was desperate not to be a burden to the Straw Hat Pirates alliance so he tried to find a way to escape. After seeing a sharp knife, Momonosuke grabbed it and stabbed the traitor.

Unfortunately, Momonosuke failed to kill his captor, who only suffered a tiny wound in his hand. An angry Kanjuro fought back and beat Momonosuke until he lost consciousness. Kanjuro said that Momonosuke’s suffering will end soon as it will only be a matter of time before Shogun Orochi executes him. The Red Scabbards immediately prepared to fight the traitor’s group and save Momonosuke.

Kiku, who is wearing full-body armor, decided to engage in a one-on-one fight with the traitor. He threatened him that the wound his katana leaves do not vanish until the afterlife. Kanjuro didn’t feel intimidated and ready himself to face his former comrades.

One Piece Chapter 985 also featured the improvements Nekomamushi and Inuarashi made in their bodies. Nekomamushi installed a machine gun in his severed hand, while Inuarashi replaced the left foot he lost from fighting Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought with a katana.