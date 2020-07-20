Terrell Owens Is Faster Than Some Current NFL Receivers, Tyreek Hill Says

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is well known for his speed, but he was quite impressed by Hall-of-Fame receiver Terrell Owen’s ability to move during a recent workout. The Chiefs player posted on Twitter on Sunday, that he thought Owens is faster than several wideouts currently playing in the NFL. He added people aren’t ready to have that conversation, but he’s convinced of what he saw.

According to Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report, his comments came after he spent an afternoon training with man usually referred to as “TO.” The pair also worked with former NFL great Chad Johnson. Hill posted his comments not long after Johnson posted a video of the workouts.

Polacek pointed out that it is a fair bet that in a straight race, Hill won by a healthy margin. At the same time, Owens ability to hang with the Chiefs star should be seen as pretty impressive. The man is better known as “Cheetah” is certainly recognized as having the ability to blow by defensive backs and leave them in the dust. That he doesn’t feel like he did that to Owens should raise some eyebrows, according to the analyst.

At the same time, the writer pointed out Owens is one of the best receivers to play the game, appearing in six Pro Bowls and making five All-Pro first teams. He’s third in the NFL in career receiving yards in a career that saw him play for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills. He finished his career in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals and still put up 72 catches for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

The analyst said that some of the speed that helped Owens be one of the most receivers in the league has still stuck around, even nine years after he called hung up his cleats. Owens did hint shortly after he retired that he might not be done entirely. Now at 46-years-old, it seems unlikely he would be making any kind of a comeback.

However, Owens and Johnson have both been working this offseason with several current NFLers as the offseason hasn’t been a normal one thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s not clear if Owens is offering his services as an official off-the-field coach or he simply wants to impart what he can to this generation of players.

Earlier this week, he was spotted giving pointers to Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins. If his speed impressed Haskins, the quarterback kept mum.