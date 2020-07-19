Keke Palmer Responds To Rumors Her ‘GMA’ Show Was Axed Because She Protested With Black Lives Matter

Keke Palmer confirmed on Saturday that Strahan, Sara and Keke was not canceled because she decided to participate in Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustices.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Good Morning America program starring Palmer, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines was canceled and has reportedly been replaced by GMA 3: What You Need to Know, which began filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the news broke earlier this month, many of Palmer’s fans felt her recent activism role played a part in why the show is gone for good.

According to InStyle, the situation was buzzed about on Twitter over the weekend. One user shared a side-by-side photo of the Hustlers actress on the red carpet and another image of her protesting in the streets last month. The screenshot was from a video of Palmer pleading with several national guardsmen to protest alongside her and many others. Following the photo, the user then captioned the image by pointing out how “funny” it was that the series was axed after she was seen at several protests. Palmer has also been vocal on social media about protecting Black people since the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

The Pimp star shared the photo on her Instagram page, which you can see here, and said she wanted to clear the air about why she’s no longer apart of Strahan, Sara and Keke. She prefaced the lengthy caption by saying she only addressed the rumor because she didn’t like the message the reposted image suggested. Palmer said that implying that young, people of color shouldn’t speak out in fear of losing their jobs is “dangerous” to people who want to get involved.

“I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished,” she wrote. “If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. This business is dynamic, and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular,’ see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News, and this particular show I was on is no longer.”

The multitalented star continued the message by confirming her relationship with the network is still ongoing. Her comment echoed a spokesperson for Good Morning America’s remarks that were made earlier this month. According to them, Palmer and Haines are being considered for other positions within GMA and ABC News. Strahan will reportedly continue his hosting gig in light of the show’s cancellation.