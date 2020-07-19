Gavin Wimsatt Gets First Big Ten Scholarship Offer From Nebraska Cornhuskers

Gavin Wimsatt received an official scholarship offer from Nebraska, making it the first program from the Big Ten to come calling. The prospect made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, tagging the coach that reached out to him, Mario Verduzco.

Wimsatt, a four-star quarterback in 2022 class hails from a region where the Huskers have had success recruiting since Scott Frost and company got to town. The signal-caller is considered the top player overall in the state of Kentucky and sixth-best dual-threat QB in his recruiting class. He’s also considered the 111th best player, according to 247Sports. The last time Nebraska went after one of, if not the best player in the Bluegrass State, they landed Wan’Dale Robinson who contributed quite a bit to the Cornhuskers offense as a true freshman in 2019.

Wimsatt has offers from a total of 12 schools now, with most of those programs coming from Power Five programs. The Kentucky Wildcats are currently considered the front runner for his services, enjoying a home-state advantage. Most of the rest of the teams that have come calling are from his area of the country, marking another way the Huskers are standing out from the pack.

Earlier this month, Wimsatt’s high school coach, Jay Falling spoke to Kevin Patton of the Courier-Journal and issued a bit of a scouting report.

“He’s very well-rounded. He’s got a super strong arm. He’s an excellent runner of the ball. He’s going to figure out what he’s got to do on any given night to help us win.”

Wimsatt helped his squadto a 12-2 record in 2019 and into the playoffs. Owensboro eventually lost to state runner-up Frederick Douglass 28-17. In leading his team to the playoffs, Wimsatt threw for 2,792 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. An explosive runner, he also rushed for 564 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Blessed to say that I have Received my First Big10 offer from The University Of Nebraska????#GoCornhuskers @Coach_Verdu pic.twitter.com/tnjMeZvZo0 — Gavin Wimsatt (@GavinWimsatt) July 19, 2020

12 scholarship offers might not seem like a lot for one of the best players in the country at his position, but being a member of the 2022 class, he can’t sign a letter of intent for roughly 18 months. That’s a lot of time for other programs to come calling.

Wimsatt lists at least one other Big Ten program as one he’s interested in getting a look at, according to 247Sports. The Purdue Boilermakers have made the list as a team he has his eye on, though they haven’t offered a scholarship as of now.

One team Nebraska might be going head-to-head with for Wimsatt just won a recruiting battle of sorts against the Huskers. The TCU Horned Frogs are reportedly the final landing spot for JD Spielman, a wide receiver who had 49 catches for NU in 2019, who entered the transfer portal this spring.