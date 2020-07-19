AEW News: Chris Jericho Wanted Two Former WWE Superstars To Originally Join The Inner Circle

During the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that he wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join The Inner Circle. As quoted by Fightful, the former AEW World Champion revealed that he convinced officials to bring the former WWE team into the company. While that never happened in the end, Jericho discussed some of the plans they had in mind for the duo.

Jericho stated that he wanted them to be a part of his faction as he had a pre-existing relationship with the former WWE superstars. He’s happy with how the faction has worked out, but he couldn’t have predicted the group’s success when it was still an idea.

“I think we really stumbled onto something great. But keep this in mind, I knew Jake Hager, but I hadn’t seen him or work with him in years and never had met Santana and Ortiz other than my cruise where we crossed paths briefly and I didn’t know Sammy Guevara at all. So basically having me and Jake had some history and some good matches and some good times, but nothing with the other guys. So you’re sticking. It’s like forming a band with five separate guys that you haven’t even met, you know?”

Jericho went on to say that he’s happy for Gallows and Anderson, who turned down the chance to join AEW after being released by Vince McMahon’s promotion back in April. The duo — who now compete as The Good Brothers — joined Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, ending months of speculation about their future.

The legendary performer thinks they made a mistake by rejecting AEW to stay with WWE last year. However, he understands that they made a business decision that felt best for them and their families at the time. As noted by Ringside News earlier this week, Gallows and Anderson claimed that they upset Jericho by turning down the offer. Jericho’s comments suggest all is well between both parties, however.

While all appears to be well between the Impact stars and Jericho, the team did have some choice words for another former colleague recently. As recalled by The Inquisitr, they opened up about how Paul Heyman was instrumental in them being released from their contracts earlier this year. The team alleged that the former executive director of Monday Night Raw wanted them gone as he felt they were making too much money for their position on the card.