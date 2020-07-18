‘Big Brother 22’ Crew Will Quarantine In RVs During Production For Upcoming Season

The production staff for the CBS reality show will live on site.

Big Brother will take extra precautions for its 22nd season by quarantining the entire production crew on site while filming the upcoming round of the CBS reality show.

Insiders close to BB22 said staffers will exist in a bubble when the show resumes with its rumored cast of all-stars from past seasons. Crew members will live away from their homes and will instead reside in RVs by the Big Brother house, which is actually a set in Studio City, California, according to TMZ.

The behind-the-scenes staff won’t have to live apart from their loved ones for the entire three-month taping, as they will reportedly be “swapped out” monthly.

The crew is expected to work one full month, then they will have two weeks off followed by two weeks in quarantine then back to work again in the bubble-like setting. Big Brother usually tapes for three months, from late June to late September, but the only people who actually live in the CBS summertime house are usually the players.

The unprecedented move is being taken to ensure a totally safe filming environment amid the health pandemic. While the Big Brother houseguests don’t usually directly interact with the production staff, workers regularly come into the house to haul bring in food and other supplies as well as set up the elaborate weekly Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions.

Monty Brinton / Getty Images

There is no word on what Julie Chen Moonves’ living arrangement will be as she emcees Big Brother’s milestone 20th anniversary. The longtime Big Brother host typically only has direct contact when the cast when they are booted from the CBS reality hit and on finale night.

It was previously reported that set prep for the rumored all-stars season has started, but that the start date for this summer’s installment of the reality competition been pushed out due to COVID-19 concerns. The network originally hoped to have started production on the series by now, but there is no word when the actual start date will be.

The safety precautions may have already started. A recent photo on Twitter – taken by a drone – shows some action in the Big Brother backyard, according to CinemaBlend.

In the photo, the backyard, which is used for the majority of the competitions, is crammed with pink and blue items. It is unclear if the items will be part of the Big Brother décor or for a Season 22 event, but someone clearly dropped them off there.