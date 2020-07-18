Rachel Lindsay Enjoys Wine During A Casual Night In

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay turned to Instagram on Friday, July 17, to share a photo of herself enjoying a casual night in. The 35-year-old lounged in the living room of the family home she shares with her husband Bryan Abasolo, whom she met during her season.

Lindsay looked ultra-comfortable in a plain gray T-shirt and dark green sweatpants. She wore pink fluffy slippers and rested her feet on a knit ottoman. The former reality television star went makeup-free and wore her dark hair braided in an intricate pattern and tied up in a bun on the top of her head. She accessorized with a stack of necklaces and several earrings, and her large engagement ring was visible on one finger.

Lindsay laid back in a plush-looking gray chair and crossed her legs as she watched the movie. She held a long-stemmed wine glass containing white wine. She appeared very into the movie playing on the television, keeping her eyes wide open. She was watching the new Netflix crime drama Fatal Affair, which was released yesterday.

The lawyer and television personality’s living room was decked out in modern-looking decor, complete with several different art pieces, a large potted plant, and an assortment of sculptures.

In her caption, Lindsay detailed her plans for the night — which included watching the highly anticipated thriller and sipping on wine. She was sponsored by Fatal Affair for this particular post. She concluded her caption by asking which of her followers would be watching with her.

The post quickly got a lot of attention online, surpassing 8,000 likes from her 932,000 followers. Her many fans took to the comments section to share their own thoughts on the new movie and to express their admiration for her.

“My hubby and I love you!!! Your story is the only Bachelorette we’ve ever followed and seen!” one fan wrote.

“I watched it yesterday evening and all I can say is that you may spill you win,” joked one person, referencing the scary film.

“Your braids are beautiful!” one more admirer gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsay has been particularly active on social media in recent months, often about more serious topics. She has been vocal regarding topics involving racial injustice and discrimination, even accusing the Bachelor franchise of not being diverse enough. She also said that if she does not see positive change, she will no longer want to be associated with the franchise.