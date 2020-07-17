WWE Rumors: Fans Shouldn’t Expect To See Brock Lesnar On Television Any Time Soon, Per Backstage Report

Brock Lesnar won’t be returning to WWE in the near future if a new report is accurate. As quoted by Ringside News, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer reported that the company has expected the superstar’s long-term absence since before WrestleMania 36, which is why he lost so emphatically at the pay-per-view.

According to the report, the reason why Drew McIntyre squashed Lesnar in their match was due to “The Beast Incarnate” not coming back any time soon. This provided a huge opportunity to build a new star while a top marquee talent was taking a hiatus.

Paul Heyman’s absence may have also played a part in Lesnar’s current status. While he is still employed by WWE, Heyman hasn’t been seen on television since he was fired as the executive vice president of Monday Night Raw earlier this year. Uncertainty surrounding Heyman’s own future may have resulted in Lesnar taking more time off.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Lesnar will not be back in time for SummerSlam, which is set to take place in August. There were proposed plans to have him compete at the event, with Bobby Lashley being discussed as his opponent.

The match with Lashley could be Lesnar’s next program when he returns to Monday Night Raw. Both superstars are former MMA heavyweights with a decorated history in the octagon. The pair haven’t had a storyline with each other yet, but officials are reportedly keen on making it happen. Lashley has also been pushing for the blockbuster bout.

WWE supposedly scrapped those plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since there won’t be any fans in attendance and the pay-per-view will air from the Performance Center, officials don’t want to use one of Lesnar’s limited appearances at the event. However, the latest story states that he was in never any discussions with officials about appearing at SummerSlam.

The recent uptake in positive COVID-19 cases in the promotion could have played a part as well. In-ring talents and backstage personnel have contracted the disease in recent weeks, which has resulted in some performers opting to remain distant for now. Lesnar might also be keen on remaining at home until the pandemic is over.

Fans can rest assured knowing that Lesnar will be back on their screens eventually. The situation appears to be circumstantial, as opposed to there being any fallout between the multi-time World Champion and other relevant parties.