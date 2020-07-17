‘The Bold Type’ Boss Weighs In On Jacqueline And Jane’s Relationship

The Season 4 finale of television’s The Bold Type saw Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) and Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) trying to navigate new terrain in their relationship, and showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser is weighing in, according to a report from TVLine.

The episode kicked off with Jane sitting down with a woman who asked her to investigate the inappropriate behavior of her editor and his boss. After getting more information, she realized that Jacqueline’s husband, Ian, played by Gildart Jackson, may be able to help with the story because he freelanced for the same publication. Ian met with Jane and soon learned that the story could affect his personal life. It was later revealed that Ian had a brief relationship with one of the people being investigated, and he requested that Jacqueline kill the story.

Eventually, Jacqueline opened up about the conflict of interest, but fans are wondering if this will affect the women’s relationship moving forward.

“I don’t think that Jane is looking at Jacqueline [as] any less [of a mentor] for being concerned about how a story might affect her private life,” Straker Hauser said. “It’s about the story. And Jane is confident that she has the story, and that it’s not going to come back and affect Jacqueline’s personal life. And even if it does, if they’re helping that woman, then they can handle it together.”

In the same episode, Jacqueline told Jane that she would be stepping away from some of her day-to-day responsibilities to spend more time with her family. The older woman said she would be looking to Jane as the future of the magazine, which made the writer second-guess herself after being told her instincts about the story were wrong.

Straker Hauser also acknowledged that Jane’s story arc was cut short this season because they were forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said there would have been two more episodes, during which viewers would have finally learned how she felt about Scott, played by Mat Vairo. Earlier in the season, Scott confessed that he had feelings for Jane but wasn’t sure how to proceed since she is technically his boss, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Before she was able to respond, she was pulled away by a heartbroken Sutton, who had just been left by her husband.

Freeform has not yet renewed The Bold Type for a fifth season, but Straker Hauser is hopeful.