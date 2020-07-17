NBA Rumors: Knicks Expected To Be ‘Aggressive In Pursuing Trades’ For ‘Young, Talented Players’

For seven consecutive years, the New York Knicks are once again set to finish the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league. However, with Leon Rose now serving as the president of basketball operations, the Knicks are expected to make major moves that could help them turn things around next year. When the season is over, they are set to be active on the trade and free agency market, finding players that could complement RJ Barrett, whom they selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In a recent mailbag, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York was asked by a fan what he expects from the Knicks’ front office in the 2020 offseason. With their goal to become a more competitive team while focusing on the development of Barrett and their young core, Begley believes that the Knicks would be “aggressive in pursuing trades” that would enable them to land “young, talented players” this fall.

“In general, my guess is that Rose and the Knicks will be aggressive in pursuing trades for young, talented players if the opportunity presents itself. I’d also guess that the club will have a significant number of veterans on the roster next season, in part in an effort to surround the younger players with knowledge and experience. I’d be surprised if we saw a Knick roster/rotation next season filled exclusively by young players with little to no NBA experience.”

Elsa / Getty Images

With the team currently considering Barrett as the centerpiece of their rebuilding plans, it makes a lot of sense for the Knicks to continuously find players that fit his timeline. Though the season is still far from over, the Knicks have already been linked to several young and talented players who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason, including All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

From the time Rose was officially named as the president of basketball operations, rumors are circulating that Booker would be the Knicks’ top target on the trade market this fall. The Suns may be one of the teams who would play in Orlando this season, but if they suffer another huge disappointment, the All-Star shooting guard is expected to follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Phoenix.

However, bringing Booker to New York won’t be easy. Aside from sacrificing multiple future first-round picks, the Knicks would also be needing to give up some of their young players to convince Phoenix to engage in a blockbuster deal.