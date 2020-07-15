‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sheree Whitfield has contracted the virus.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Sheree Whitfield took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 14 to reveal that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

After acknowledging to her fans and followers that she has been “MIA” for a while, Sheree confirmed her diagnosis before sharing what she’s been doing since learning she has contracted the coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic and receiving supportive messages from her fellow Real Housewives, including her former co-star, Cynthia Bailey.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 and so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half and I just want you guys to know that it is no joke,” Sheree explained to her online audience members. “I’m feeling much better today and thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and just reached out. If I have not reached back out, then I will.”

According to Sheree, she has been out of it for the past several days but is starting to feel better now that she’s gotten through what may have been the worst of her symptoms. Sheree then said that if anyone was curious about the symptoms she’s experienced amid her battle against COVID-19, they should reach out to her in a private message so they can chat more about the virus in private.

After sharing her post, Sheree received well-wishes from Cynthia, who she starred alongside on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for several seasons.

“Oh no!!!! Wishing [you] a speedy recovery,” she wrote after learning of Sheree’s health battle.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Gizelle Bryant also weighed in, telling Sheree she was “glad [she is] feeling better!”

Sheree follows both Andy Cohen and Jennifer Aydin, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, both of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year and chronicled their health journeys on social media.

Sheree Whitfield attends the Atlanta premiere of VOLTA By Cirque du Soleil. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life in June that producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were allegedly considering bringing Sheree back to the cast on the heels of Eva Marcille’s exit from the show.

As fans may have heard, Eva, who appeared in a part-time position on season 10 before being upgraded to a full-time position, which she maintained for the past couple of seasons, announced she would not be returning to the series for Season 13 because she would instead be focusing her attention on other projects.

“Sheree [Whitfield] is seriously being considered to rejoin the cast for season 13,” the insider said.