‘The Young And The Restless Preview For Wednesday: Kevin Ties The Knot

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, July 15 tease storylines from August 18, 2008. Kevin and Jana tied the knot at a destination wedding, and Michael found closure for something that had haunted him for a long time. In Genoa City, Chloe broke the news of her engagement to Cane to Lily.

A shocking guest showed up at Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Jana (Emily O’Brien)’s Malibu wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. The two planned an alternative, peace-loving ceremony, and they wanted to settle down and enjoy life together, moving forward finally. However, the past returned to haunt Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Michael couldn’t believe it when he recognized the Ashram Guru going by River as his father, Lowell Baldwin (Michael Gross). Gloria demanded that Lowell tell her where he’d been all these years, but Kevin interceded and asked everybody to please calm down and focus on his wedding.

Everybody ended up agreeing to get along, and Kevin and Jana exchanged vows. As they kissed, friends and family cheered and clapped. Then, at the reception, Lowell congratulated Glo for raising Michael on her own. However, she shared how Michael cried for him for years, though, and Gloria also detailed other hardships they’d encountered. Lowell begged Gloria to help him keep his disguise and not rat him out to the government because he couldn’t stand to go on the run again. Things between Gloria and Lowell didn’t end well.

Robert Voets / CBS

Michael also confronted his dad, and he let Lowell know that he was a grandpa. Unfortunately, he wasn’t moved by his son’s words. Lowell told Michaell that even if they were related, they were still strangers, and Michael struggled to hold back the tears. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) comforted him, and she told him that at least after all these years, he had closure. Michael said that it felt like the end.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Jana ended up thanking their guests and then going to the honeymoon suite. After a bit of a shock, they ended up enjoying each other after all they’d been through to get to that moment.

Back in Genoa City, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) came between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard). She showed off her diamond engagement ring to Lily before Cane had a chance to let Lily know he’d proposed. Although Cane offered to call the whole thing off, Lily told him that his unborn child deserved to be raised by both parents. Cane promised Lily that he would find a way to spend his life with her, and they kissed. Later, Chloe stunned Cane by telling him she planned to move in with him. Elsewhere, Neil (Kristoff St. John) comforted Lily because Cane had given Chloe the ring that was hers, and should’ve gone to the baby that she lost.