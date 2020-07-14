Lori Loughlin Asks For A Reduction Of Bond, Claims She’s No Flight Risk

Lori Loughlin has asked a judge to reduce her $1 million bond.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are asking the judge presiding over their case to reduce each of their $1 million bonds. They insist that this is on the grounds that they present no reason to be viewed as a flight risk, according to Fox News.

The famous couple has already pleaded guilty for their respective roles in the college admissions scandal after allegedly using bribery and cheating to get their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. However, they are not due to face their final sentencing until next month. In the meantime, they are pleading with Judge Nathaniel Gorton to consider lowering their bonds to a mere $100,000 each.

The latest statement given by the couple’s legal team offers assurance that both Loughlin and Giannulli will show up to face their final sentencing in court in Boston, Massachusetts.

“There is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing. An unsecured bond, coupled with sufficient assets to collect upon, provides the same incentive for Defendants to appear in this case, which they will of course continue to do.”

Gorton has not yet responded to this request.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As laid out in the guilty plea deal the couple’s legal team worked out, Loughlin pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges. Her expected sentence is two months behind bars, a $150,000 fine, and finally two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Giannulli is expected to face five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised released and 25o hours of community service work.

While Gorton would have the option to reject the deal, this appears unlikely, according to the Boston Herald. San Francisco-based attorney Eric MacMichael explained why the judge will most likely agree to the terms.

“It’s likely the judge will accept the plea deal. It’s a relatively good deal. Their fight vs. Rick Singer contributed to getting that better deal,” he said.

When the couple first decided to plead guilty, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling released a statement regarding the situation.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli offered their guilty pleas in May 2020 after over a year of fighting to prove their innocence in regard to the scandal.