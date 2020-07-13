Heather Dubrow Doesn’t Want Anyone Speaking For Her When It Comes To Her Exit From The ‘RHOC’ Cast

Tamra Judge said Heather Dubrow didn't get along with producers.

Heather Dubrow is fighting back after her former Real Housewives of Orange County cast mate, Tamra Judge, revealed details about her departure from the show during an episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast weeks ago.

After Tamra spoke about alleged issues Heather had with Bravo executives prior to her alleged demotion from the series, Heather participated in her own interview, during which the actress and mother of four said that no one should be speaking about her departure from the show, aside from her.

“If you want to know, ask me,” she told Entertainment Tonight on July 13.

While Heather encouraged the outlet to ask her about her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County, she didn’t say exactly what it was that led to her departure. Instead, she said that she had an amazing run of five seasons on the show and looks back on a number of great and fun moments she had with her cast mates. She then acknowledged that both she and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, who has since gone on to star alongside Dr. Paul Nassif in their own E! show, Botched, got a lot from appearing on the Bravo reality series.

Heather went on to say that The Real Housewives of Orange County also benefitted her daughter, Max Dubrow, who recently came out as bisexual in an Instagram post and will soon be launching her own podcast.

“She’s giving a voice to teenagers that are maybe going through the same thing that she is in becoming aware of who she is as a person, and sexually and all these things — and I love it — and that is all based on the fact that we got catapulted into the spotlight from being on Housewives,” Heather shared, adding that she is “forever grateful.”

Alexis Bellino, Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Barney attend the 2012 Bravo Upfront. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra told David on his podcast that someone high up at Bravo didn’t see eye-to-eye with Heather and because of their alleged dispute, she was prematurely let go from her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which Tamra believes was a big mistake for the network.

After claiming her former co-star’s exit was the result of “personality clashes” between Heather and the unnamed executive, Tamra said that Heather typically wanted things done in a “certain way” but was no worse than a number of other cast members who will be appearing on the upcoming 15th season of the show.