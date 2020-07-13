Nick Cannon Says Jewish & White People Are The ‘True Savages’

A recent episode of Nick Cannon’s Cannon Class podcast has been making waves for the singer’s racist and anti-Semitic comments, The Daily Caller reported.

“When you have a person who has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin that they know they will be annihilated, therefore they know that however they got the power, they have a lack of compassion, melanin comes with compassion,” Cannon said.

The America’s Got Talent star claimed that melanin, a natural skin pigment, is linked to the “soul.” According to Cannon, people who lack melanin lack compression — a claim that has reportedly been debunked by researchers.

During the discussion, Cannon referred to notorious anti-semite and National of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, who recently accused Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci of conspiring to depopulate the Earth using coronavirus vaccinations. Cannon then suggested that a lack of melanin is tied to violence.

“When they were sent to the Mountains of Caucasus, they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun started to deteriorate them. So, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil.”

Kris Connor / Getty Images

Cannon claimed that people without higher levels of melanin — which he believes are Jewish people, white people, Europeans, and the Illuminati — had to act violently in order to survive and said they are “closer to animals” before calling them the “true savages.”

Cannon also said that it’s impossible for Black Americans to be antisemitic because they themselves are Semitic people and argued against the label of hate speech for such topics and discussions.

As reported by The Jerusalem Post, Cannon’s comment came while speaking to former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin, also known as Professor Griff, who was booted from the group after making antisemitic comments in interviews. Notably, during an interview with The Washington Times in 1989, Griffin claimed that Jewish people are responsible for the “majority of wickedness” across the world.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the episode of Cannon Class appears to have been filmed in 2019 and reposted at the end of June.

Cannon previously used his podcast to speak with Nation of Islam representative Minister Tony Muhammad, who advocated for a separate black state, The Daily Caller reported. The singer also previously faced a backlash for his views after he appeared in a video for the New Black Panther Party, which the Anti-Defamation League said is the United States’ largest racist and antisemitic black militant group. The political group notably offered a $10,000 reward for George Zimmerman after he killed Trayvon Martin.