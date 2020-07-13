‘General Hospital’ Weekly Preview: Willow & Michael Are Heartbroken While Charlotte’s Struggling

During the week of July 13, fans of General Hospital will revisit the action that was playing out in Port Charles throughout late April and the month of May. Viewers were left hanging on many fronts when ABC had to shift from new content to reruns in late May. Now, with this slate of reruns, people may pick up on some tidbits they had missed the first time around.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s encore episode will be the show that originally aired on April 28. This was when Molly revealed her big secret to Kristina, while young Charlotte was stressed over all of the changes and chaos coming from the adults in her life.

Not only did Charlotte get upset in seeing Jax and Nina develop their romance, but Lulu and Valentin were battling over custody of her. Charlotte blew up after seeing Jax and Nina kiss, and Lulu rushed to the Crimson offices once she heard about the outburst.

Jason and Sonny met with Cyrus, although neither side in this mob war was truly committed to deescalating this battle. As the week continues, General Hospital viewers will see additional episodes in the same order as they were first shown in April and May.

Nick Agro / ABC

This means that everybody will see the emotional aftermath of Sasha and Chase’s fake affair. Finn almost immediately saw through this, and it did not take long for Carly to do the same. However, Michael and Willow were both devastated by the betrayal that they thought was legitimate.

Cameron and Trina will be seen trying to move forward after their kidnapping and recent kiss. In addition, during these episodes, Molly decided to hold back on telling TJ about sleeping with Brando. Sam confronted Brando at the garage over the Molly situation, and he considered leaving Port Charles.

General Hospital teasers also note that these episodes will show Neil and Julian butting heads over Alexis. Due to Julian’s outburst, both Neil and Alexis landed in hot water with their respective licensing bodies. Alexis slipped and drank again over all of this drama, something that Julian blamed Neil for at the time.

This week of encore episodes also takes fans back to some juicy moments involving Nelle and Martin. Nelle was scrambling to figure out how to gain an edge over Michael in their custody battle over Wiley, while viewers learned over the spring that Martin was secretly coordinating with Valentin in the midst of all of this.

The cast and crew have been on hiatus since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are hoping to return to the set soon, meaning that new episodes could begin airing again in ABC in a month or so. The latest reports signaled that production was hoping to resume during the week of July 20, but the situation remains fluid.

Fans are very anxious to have new episodes of General Hospital airing again and this week’s run of encore shows should whet everybody’s appetite for what’s coming up soon.